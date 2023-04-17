Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a glimpse of what she is up to after the release of Shaakuntalam

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the moved loved stars who predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu movies. The actress who has always been appreciated for her acting skills has found great success over the years. One of the biggest films in her career, Shaakuntalam was released recently. The actress was busy promoting the pan-Indian film in different parts of the country. Now, that the much-anticipated film is released, fans of Samantha are wondering what she is up to.

Samantha’s recent social media post

The actress is quite active on social media and often shares with her fans what she is up to in her personal and professional life. Samantha took to her Instagram story in the morning today and uploaded a photo of her footwear as she snapped her feet with Raj and DK and Sita R Menon. They are tagged in the photo and the actress also posted a GIF of a flying airplane.

Now that Shaakuntalam is released, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in the Indian leg of action-thriller Citadel, helmed by Raj and DK. The shooting for the web series has already begun. Samantha is giving her all to shoot the action sequences. Reportedly, the first schedule for the high-octane action drama was shot in Kashmir, then in Nainital. Varun Dhawan, who is essaying the male lead in the web series, and Samantha returned to Mumbai last month after wrapping up the first leg of the shoot. It is also reported the team will also be shooting in Serbia and South Africa.

Meanwhile, after wrapping up the first schedule of the shoot for Citadel and taking a break from promotions of Shaakuntalam, Samantha joined the sets of Kushi. The upcoming Telugu film Kushi starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Prabhu is scheduled to release on the 1st of September, 2023.



