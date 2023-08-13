Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a goofy photo with her pet cat as she spends purrfect Sunday

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, as we all know, doesn't miss an opportunity to express her love for animals. From sharing goofy selfies to spending me-time with her pets Hash, Sasha and her new pet cat named Gelato, a grey Persian kitty – Samantha's Instagram photos speak volumes about her affection for animals.

The stunner has shared another selfie with her pet friend and we cannot get over their cute picture. And her winning geeky look too steals our hearts. Known for being a fighter and strong-headed woman in every way, Samantha sure knows how to shell out positive vibes with her adorable photos with pets.

Her latest Instagram post was all about motivational quotes, flowers, pets and happy vibes around.



Meanwhile, Samantha who is on a short break, will be attending a musical event of Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda on August 15. Director Hesham Abdul Wahab along with a talented Sid Sriram, Javed Ali, Anurag Kulkarni, Hari Charan, Chinmayi, Hari Shankar, Padmaja Sreenivasan, Divya S Menon, and Bhavana Isvi will be taking over the stage at the live concert, to be held in HICC Convention Centre, Hyderabad.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The chemistry between these two powerful and popular stars, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha is already a big highlight and moviegoers can't wait to know what's in store for them.

Kushi is set to set hearts aflutter and celebrate 'love' across theatres on the 1st of September.

