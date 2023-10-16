Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a new pic with her fluffy cute friend; see post

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seriously on her A-game on the internet with some amazing posts she dropped on her Instagram handle. The actress over the past weeks posted some quirky and fun pictures while enjoying Venice and Vienna. She later also dropped a bomb with her elegant beauty and charisma in a pink saree. Now, the actress has shared an adorable picture which will melt hearts, especially if they are cat people.

A new picture dropped by Samantha today, a couple of hours ago features the actress with a cute and fluffy grey-colored cat in her arms. The sophisticated-looking cat seemed to be enjoying it while Samantha walked on the steps carrying it to the next level of her house. The amount of calmness and serenity this picture carries cannot be summed up by mere words and needs to be cherished and viewed.

Check out the official post by Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The picture showcases the actress in a laid-back setting of her home, wearing a casual tee and pants while she plays and carries her cat onward. The actress herself posted the picture with the caption, “Nest” with a white heart emoji accompanying it.

The comment section of the whole post was filled with love for both Samantha and the furry friend she was carrying around. Some even wrote how the aesthetic and calmness of the picture can be felt as well.

More about Samantha and her Workfront

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is fresh off the success of her film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. The actress was praised for her performance in the film and was well-received by the audience especially cause of the musical tracks the film had.

Samantha is next set to feature in her Hollywood debut movie, Chennai Stories which will be a bilingual film in both English and Tamil languages. She is later expected to be seen in the Indian adaptation of the series Citadel directed by Raj & DK, featuring opposite Varun Dhawan.

