Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a quote from song An Unspeakable World by Serein about 'Thinking and Talking'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is loved by audiences for many reasons including her good looks, acting prowess, talent, nature, and how she always puts herself out. She is one such actress, who has always shown her real self, be it good or bad in her life. Today, she shared a quote from a song by Serein called An Unspeakable World about "Thinking and Talking."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a video where she is seen sitting in the car and listening to Serein's Unspeakable Words. She also penned the audio with her video in the background, which reads, "IF YOU TALK ALL THE TIME. YOU WILL NEVER HEAR WHAT ANYBODY ELSE HAS TO SAY AND THEREFORE, ALL YOU'LL HAVE TO TALK ABOUT IS YOUR OWN CONVERSATION. THE SAME IS TRUE FOR PEOPLE WHO THINK ALL THE TIME THAT MEANS. WHEN I USE THE WORD, "THINK". TALKING TO YOURSELF SUB-VOCAL CONVERSATION THE CONSTANT CHIT-CHAT OF SYMBOLS AND IMAGES AND TALK AND WORDS INSIDE YOUR SKULL. NOW, IF YOU DO THAT ALL THE TIME YOU'LL FIND THAT YOU'VE NOTHING TO THINK ABOUT EXCEPT THINKING AND JUST AS YOU HAVE TO STOP TALKING TO HEAR WHAT OTHERS HAVE TO SAY YOU HAVE TO STOP FIND OUT WHAT LIFE IS ABOUT."

Recently, the actress shared the most important lesson from life and we totally agree. She revealed "what screws up the most in life" and it's something we all can relate to. She wrote along a few pics on her Instagram, "What screws us up most in life is the picture in our head of how it’s supposed to be.#TuTeraKar." Several fans took to the comment section and agreed with what the actress said. While one user wrote, "So true", another said, "And we forget to see what’s right in front of us."

Samantha doesn't believe in showing that life is all about glitz and glam for her, she proves she is just like many of us with a rollercoaster ride of life.



Upcoming films

Meanwhile, coming to work terms, Samantha will be seen next in the Telugu romantic movie Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Raj and DK, the film is scheduled to release on September 1, 2023.

Apart from this, she will also be seen in the Indian edition of the Russo Brothers Amazon series Citadel, where she will be seen in a pivotal role alongside Varun Dhawan for the first time. The series is to be directed by The Family Man fame Raj & DK and will be one of the most expensive shows in the country

