Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares cryotherapy experience while grooving to Baby Queen's Buzzkill

Telugu and Tamil film star Samantha Ruth Prabhu has returned from her hiatus and jumped back into action. She has been frequently spotted in Mumbai for work commitments. Recently, Shakuntalam's Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a video of a cryotherapy session on Instagram. Last year, Sam was diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune disease, but she is focusing on her health and undergoing treatment.

For the unversed, cryotherapy is a process that involves exposing the body to cold temperatures for a period of time. Samantha captioned the video "Recovery" and explained how cryotherapy can help a person by increasing immunity power, improving blood circulation, and triggering hormones.

The actress also revealed her current obsession with the song, Baby Queen's Buzzkill. She captioned it, "Obsessed with this song" with a smile emoji.

Check out the story shared by Samantha Ruth Prabhu below

Samantha Ruth Prabhu spotted at the Marvels event in Hyderabad

The Eega actress was spotted at the promotional event for the forthcoming film, The Marvels, which took place in Hyderabad. Samantha donned a casual black jacket, blue denim jeans, and a white crop top. She topped off the look with a pair of heels and shades. The Kushi star was also seen posing with the superheroes for the cameras.

Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu Marvel event Video below

Speculations of a patch-up with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya?

Meanwhile, there are also reports swirling about Samantha patching things up with her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya. The news gained momentum when Chaitanya posted a picture of their dog, Hash, on Instagram. The picture showed Hash sitting in a car as they both were seen enjoying the sunset. The picture was captioned "Vibe." This has led to speculations that Samantha and Naga Chaitanya may be getting back together.

Check out the post shared by Naga Chaitanya below

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming movies

Samantha was recently seen in the romantic comedy film Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. The film was directed by Shiva Nirvana and also starred Sachin Khedkar, Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Rashmi, Rohini, Saranya Ponvannan, and others. The film was a critical and commercial success, with particular praise for the chemistry between the two lead actors.

Samantha is also part of the Indian adaptation of the web series Citadel, which is being directed by Raj & DK, the duo behind The Family Man, for Amazon Prime Video. Varun Dhawan will also star in the series, marking his first collaboration with the directors and Samantha.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also rumored to be making her Hollywood debut in the film Chennai Stories, which will be released in both English and Tamil. More details about the film are yet to be announced.

