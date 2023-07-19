Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares first glimpse from Isha Yoga Centre as she begins her healing journey

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken a break from work after completing her commitments. It's been three days since she began her sabbatical and has been sharing glimpses of her day-to-day on social media. The actress' friend and hair stylist Rohit Bhatkar revealed that she will be going on a healing journey. Well as said, she has reached Sadguru's Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore for her new journey.

Samantha took to Instagram and shared a glimpse from Isha Yoga Centre. She shared a beautiful painting of a blue sky, clouds, and rainbow. The actress captioned, "The best things in life are free."

Samantha has been sharing glimpses of her sabbatical for the last few days. She first went on a road trip and enjoyed classic Tamil songs including Thalapathy Vijay's Mellinamae. The actress first visited Sri Lakshmi Narayani Golden Temple in Vellore. The beauty wore an orange salwar suit and photos went viral on social media. Next up, she shared photos of enjoying monsoon weather.

Samantha begins her healing jouney during her break from work

Samantha takes a break for six months

Samantha decided to take a step back from acting for at least six months. The actress wants to focus on her health after a hectic year. she will be focusing on her health, and undergoing treatment for her autoimmune condition myositis in the US.

Her close friend and hair stylist Rohit Bhatkar took to his official Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note for her, and shared a few lovely unseen pictures of their precious moments together.

In the note, he also revealed that Samantha will be embarking on a healing journey as she begins her sabbatical. "As you now go on a healing journey I wish you more Strength and Power to you. And that you unfold certain dimensions of your existence which you never tapped on up until now. Upwards and onwards. Big hug and lots of love to you Sam!", a part of the note read.

