Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares glimpses from her recent vacay amid rumors of pairing up with Shah Rukh Khan

Amidst the buzz about Samantha Ruth Prabhu collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani and pairing up with Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan for a patriotic film, the actress shared a few glimpses from her recent vacation.

The Eega star was seen enjoying the serenity of a green valley in her recent Instagram post. The 10-slide post features Samantha embracing the vibe of nature, having a goofy moment with a sword and shield, posing on stairs, gazing at countryside sceneries, sharing a quotation from William Wordsworth, and more.

Sharing the vacation moments on Instagram, the Theri actress wrote, “Lately”, followed by a sparkle emoticon.

Check out the post below:

Fans adored the post and showered the actress with love in the comments section. One of her fans made a quirky comment, writing, “I really get happy when I see you doing good, but get a bit jealous too… I will take out time soon, my work life is big fight — no peace…”

Someone showed care for the U-Turn actress by penning, “I'm happy to see you taking time off for yourself Sam”

Another fan connected the photo with Samantha’s next flick, tentatively titled Bangaram, calling her “Beautiful Sam bangaram” followed by a couple of love emoticons and a few smiling face with heart-eyes emoticons

Another notable comment showcases love and affection for the actress, writing, “Peace everywhere only positive vibes the pictures says it all how happy u are and nature feels heaven I hope ur hving ur quality and happy time”

On the work front

Samantha was last seen in the 2023 film Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The Majili actress took a long break from acting last year after being diagnosed with myositis.

On her birthday this year, Samantha announced her first feature film under her banner Tralala Moving Pictures. She unveiled motion and static posters for the tentatively titled Telugu film Bangaram, marking her debut as a producer.

Samantha will also play the lead role in the film set for a multi-lingual release. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens in 2025.

Check out the Motion Poster below:

The Super Deluxe actress is gearing up for the release of Citadel: Honey Bunny, directed by The Family Man and Farzi fame director Raj and DK. The series will premiere this year on Amazon Prime Video.

