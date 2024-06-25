Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares glimpses of her daily life featuring diet, training, and martial arts sessions

Pan-India star Samantha Ruth Prabhu frequently updates her fans with glimpses from vacations, daily routines, insightful thoughts on life, and more.

This time, The Family Man sensation shared a peek into her daily routine on her Instagram Stories. The fitness freak actress kicked off the series by revealing her balanced lunch menu, highlighting protein, fiber, broth, and probiotics.

In the next story, the U Turn actress shared a photo from her weight training session, writing "Training" and "Session 1."

The last story features her in a Martial Arts session with expert and actor Raakesh Yadhav. Posting a photo with him, Samantha wrote, "Session 2 Martial Arts." She looked happy and smiling while posing for the photo with Raakesh.

Samantha took an extended break from acting last year after being diagnosed with myositis. In the last few days, the actress has posted a few throwback pictures on Instagram indicating she is mentally in vacation mode.

The pictures show her in a café enjoying some "me time," taking a few goofy selfies, embracing the vibe of nature, and gazing at countryside sceneries.

Samantha last appeared in the 2023 film Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

On her birthday earlier this year, the Majili actress announced her first feature film under her banner Tralala Moving Pictures. She revealed motion and static posters for the tentatively named Telugu film Bangaram, her first as a producer.

Samantha will also play the lead in the multi-lingual film. The film is slated to be released in 2025.

The Rangasthalam actress is also gearing up for the release of Citadel: Honey Bunny, directed by Guns & Gulaabs and Farzi fame director Raj and DK. The series will premiere in 2024 on Prime Video.

