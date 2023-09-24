Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares glimpses of her vacation in Salzburg and its connection with The Sound of Music

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently enjoying a vacation in Austria. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a few glimpses of the serenity of Salzburg. On her Instagram handle, she posted a few snaps from her trip. The glimpses were captured from the same place in which the Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer starrer The Sound of Music was shot. For the uninitiated, the 1965 musical is a film close to Samantha’s heart.

As mentioned in the caption by the actress herself, The Sound of Music was her go-to film at all times, in both her happiness and sadness. In her Instagram post, Samantha wrote, ‘Whenever I’d feel very happy or very sad as a child… I’d rewatch Sound Of Music. It was my escape. It would transport me to a magical world that would give me the detachment from reality I needed. To me it was a mystical place that was comfortingly not real. I’d keep going back to the film as I grew older. Some films get better with each revisit. But Sound Of Music remains the same and transports you back to childhood, instead. Coming here and visiting this location in person hit hard and tender all at the same time.’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares pictures from her Austria vacation

Fans laud Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest Instagram post

Samantha’s loyal fandom flooded her Instagram comment section and shared their love for the delightful place in her post. One user emphasized Samantha enjoying some much-needed me time and said, ‘Awww someone is having me time. feel happy to read your words,having great time alongside rollercoaster ride back your nostalgic days. Take care my sweetest heart, love!’ There were also many comments enquiring about the place in which the snaps were taken, as the view was that enchanting.

‘Where was that photo at, looks like beautiful place to visit,’ wrote another user. On the other hand, a few fans were sort of disappointed that their favorite was not present in any of the shared glimpses. Many fans touched upon the fact that the place looked peaceful and wished Samantha a good time. A user commented, ‘Beautiful place & vibes looks too good. Enjoyy Sam’

Samantha’s last theatrical release was Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. The actress has yet to commit to a new film and is enjoying her free time at the moment.

