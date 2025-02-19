Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares her experience after a 'three day silence' retreat; 'being alone with ourselves has become…'
Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared on Instagram her reflections on spending three days in silence, enjoying her own company in solitude.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took to her social media handle to share details about her latest meditative experience. Posting on her Instagram stories, the actress revealed that she had spent three days in complete silence and highly recommended the experience to others.
In her post, Samantha wrote: “Three days of silence. No phone. No communication. Just me for company. Somehow, being alone with ourselves has become one of the scariest things. Would I do it again? A million times, yes. Would I recommend you try it? A million times, yes.”
See the actress’ IG story here:
Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently made waves online after making an appearance at a college fest in Chennai. The actress delivered a highly energetic performance on stage, dancing alongside students to her song Dippam Dappam from Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.
Sharing a vibrant moment with everyone, Samantha was all smiles as she donned a stylish white outfit paired with a white and blue tassel skirt, looking absolutely stunning.
On the work front, Samantha was last seen in the lead role in Citadel: Honey Bunny, directed by Raj & DK. The show is the official Indian adaptation of the Citadel series, serving as both a spin-off and a prequel.
Alongside Samantha, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan also played a lead role, with supporting performances from Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Sikandar Kher, and others.
Moving forward, Samantha is set to star in the Netflix web series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The show will also feature Wamiqa Gabbi and Ali Fazal in pivotal roles.
Additionally, the actress has the Telugu-language film Maa Inti Bangaram lined up among her upcoming projects. The movie is expected to mark Samantha's return to a leading role in a film after 2023’s Kushi, in which she starred opposite Vijay Deverakonda.
Pokkiri OTT release: Where you can watch Thalapathy Vijay, Asin starrer action drama online