Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares her experience of meeting Priyanka Chopra and attending Global Premiere of Citadel

As we all know, Samantha is a part of the Indian installment of Citadel and will share screen space with Varun Dhawan. Directed by Raj and DK, Citadel is an espionage action series created by the Russo brothers’ AGBO. Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will be seen in the upcoming global spy series Citadel, hosted a special screening of the show in London. The Global Premiere of Citadel was attended by Samantha, Varun Dhawan, Raj and DK too.

Post the screening, Sam penned a long note sharing her experience of meeting Stanley Tucci, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, The Russo Brothers, Richard Madden and the entire cast of Citadel. "Truly humbled to be amongst some of the world's best at the Global Premiere of Citadel in London. The camaraderie, the creativity, the talent, the love, the shared vision, the dream of the people in that room was so inspiring and invigorating that I feel truly lucky and blessed to be part of this team and the Citadel Universe," the Shaakuntalam actress wrote on Instagram.

"In awe of this world created by @therussobrothers," she wrote further. Sam is super excited now for the Indian version of Citadel. "This is just the beginning. We cannot wait to bring to you the Indian chapter soon," she ended the note with.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on attending the Global Premiere of Citadel

Meanwhile, after Shaakuntalam, Samantha has two projects- Citadel and Kushi co-starring Vijay Deverakonda.

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Samantha about her experience working with the 2 VDs- Varun Dhawan and Vijay Deverakonda.

She replied, "It's weird that I am working with two VDs. They both are amazing co-stars for sure. They both are very giving co-stars. I definitely need; I draw (energy) from my co-stars. When they give a great performance, it just makes me want to do my best and it pushes me to my limits so I think they both are incredible co-stars."

ALSO READ: Samantha shines in Bvlgari's iconic diamond-studded Serpenti worth CRORES at Citadel premiere in London