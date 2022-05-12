Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares her moment of 'Solitude' as she enjoys the beauty of Kashmir in new PIC

Samantha, who is currently in Kashmir shooting for her upcoming film with Vijay Deverakonda, took to her Instagram handle and shared a serene pic. The actress gave a glimpse of her solitude moment as she enjoyed the scenic view of Kashmir. In the pic, she is seen sitting on a chair with an umbrella upon her amid the breathtaking nature in the background.

Sharing the pic, Samantha captioned, "S O L I T U D E." Checkout pic here:

Samantha has been shooting for Vijay Deverakonda for Shiva Nirvana's untitled film since 15 days. In fact, she and Vijay, both celebrated their birthdays in Kashmir on sets and shared pics and videos, which went viral on social media. The first schedule of Kashmir is expected to wrap up soon.

The Shiva Nirvana directorial is tentatively titled VD11. Reportedly, the film is set against the backdrop of Kashmir and more details will be revealed soon. Hridayam fame music composer Hesham Abdul Wahab is the music director and the film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravishankar Yalamanchili under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. More details are expected to be announced very soon.

Meanwhile, Samantha also has Gunasekhar's mythological Shaakuntalam, Yashoda, Bollywood film Citadel, and Hollywood film Arrangements of Love in the pipeline. She is also busy shooting for pan Indian horror thriller Yashoda, directed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan. The glimpse video was released recently and it raised curiosity among audiences for the film.