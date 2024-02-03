Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares oh-so-adorable PHOTO of her mother with pets

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently made headlines after getting back to work after taking a brief pause from cinema. She joined the Citadel team for the post-production work and shared an update as well. After being a little busy on the work front, the actress enjoys the quality time she spends at her home in Hyderabad with her favorite people.

Samantha took to her Instagram stories to share a heartwarming picture from home, where we can see Samantha's mom browsing her phone while her pet dogs, Hash and Sasha, and pet cat chilling on the couch. She added a huge heart emoji to this picture and it clearly shows to us that the actress is super happy that she is back. After long and tiring work hours, she is enjoying the presence of her best and favorite companies.

Samantha frequently keeps sharing these little but loveable moments from her life. She keeps her fans posted about every little update and progress in her work and professional life.

On the work front

Samantha will soon be seen in the Indian adaptation of Citadel. The show also has Varun Dhawan in the lead and is directed by Raj and DK. The lead actors recently shared an update on Instagram, much to the delight of fans who look forward to watching the show.

Sharing an update on the show, Samantha posted a picture with the team and wrote. "Finally, we got to watch something…And we are like...".

Samantha, who was supposed to be part of Chennai Story, was recently replaced by Shruti Haasan. This project is yet to go on the floors.

More about Samantha

Samantha was last seen in Kushi, a pan-Indian film with Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. Much before that, the actress took to social media to share that she was suffering from Myositis. She finished the projects she had committed to and then took a break from work just to focus on her health and heal herself. Even now, Sam keeps her fans posted about updates on her health.

