Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares on taking hyperbaric therapy; Here’s all you need to know about the treatment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had undergone hyperbaric therapy for myositis earlier this year. The actress was suffering from an autoimmune condition. Myositis causes the body's muscles to become weak and tired. The actress had taken the hyperbaric therapy and explained previously via an Instagram post why she took the treatment.

Through her post, she shared, "Hyperbaric therapy can be a powerful tool for numerous chronic health conditions… because it helps reduce inflammation, heals infections and repairs damaged tissue." Now the actress has shared about the therapy again through her Instagram story. Samantha wrote, "For those of you who asked.. HBOT is an amazing supportive therapy and has many benefits.."

Check out the Instagram story here:

Here’s all you need to know about Hyperbaric Oxygen therapy

Hyperbaric Oxygen therapy (HBOT) is the treatment through which a person has to breathe pure oxygen. For this to happen, they are kept in a special chamber. This special chamber is known as a hyperbaric chamber.

The air pressure is two to three times higher than usual in a hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber. An individual’s lungs can absorb a lot more oxygen in these circumstances than they can when inhaling pure oxygen at normal air pressure.

Each Hyperbaric therapy lasts up to two hours. The type of treatment determines how a person gets to do the therapy, i.e., whether they will be sitting or lying during the treatment.

If the treatment has to be done again for a person, it depends entirely on their condition. Few medical conditions are treated this way. This includes the treatment of carbon monoxide poisoning, decompression sickness, and slow-healing wounds.

Its benefits include increasing the oxygen level in the blood. Also, the therapy helps with healing. The treatment helps the immune system fight bacteria and generate stem cells. Even though it is effective, the therapy is not safe for everyone.

If used in the wrong and inappropriate way, this oxygen therapy can result in a number of bad effects. This is because the treatment pertains to therapy at high atmospheric pressure. It is generally a safe procedure.

