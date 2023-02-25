Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares PIC as she enjoys horse riding during weekend; Says 'beauty and beast'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular actresses in the South film industry. She also enjoys a massive fan following and often shares glimpses of her day-to-day life on social media. The actress has now shared a pic of enjoying horse riding during the weekend. However, it is not known whether she is learning for her upcoming projects or just trying hands-on it. Samantha took to Instagram and shared a pic of riding a horse. The actress wore all-black attire with a safety helmet on her head as she sat on a horse. She captioned the pic with "white heart". Raashii Khanna, and Pragya Jaiswal reacted to the pic and commented 'Love and fire emoticons'.

Take a look at Samantha's pic here:

Samantha also took to her Instagram story and wished Shahid Kapoor on his birthday. She shared a pic of him and wrote, "Still reeling from this performance #Sunny. Happy Birthday.'

Samantha performs action sequences A few days ago, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram a story and shared a video of practicing action sequences with stunt performer and action director Yannick Ben. In eight-degree celsius, the actress is seen nailing punches as she preps for the action shoot in Nainital. Helmed by Raj and DK, Citadel is the Indian adaptation of the International series which is originally created by the director duo, Russo Brothers. Varun Dhawan is paired opposite Samantha in the series.

