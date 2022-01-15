Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a pic from dubbing studio & flaunts her big smile as she works

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in work mode even on the festival day. The actress shared a natural look selfie from dubbing studio with a big smile as she is busy working on Sankranthi and Pongal. Well, looks like nothing can stop Sam from work and workouts as she loves them equally and this is a pic is proof of it.

It is not known for which movie the actress is currently dubbing for as she has a pipeline of them. Nevertheless, fans are really excited to witness Samantha on the big screen as it's been long and her last movie was in 2020. She recently made audiences go gaga over her performance in Pushpa: The Rise special dance number Oo Antava.

Meanwhile, Samantha shared a video, where she was seen attempting an 80 kg weightlift in the gym. The video is an example of the dedication she aspires to be.

On the work front, Samantha is waiting for the release of Shaakuntalam with Dev Mohan and Vignesh Shivan's directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. She also has an Indian film with director Hari and Harish and a Hollywood film with Philip John titled Arrangements of Love.