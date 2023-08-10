Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares PIC of her paw-dorable family with two dogs Hash, Saasha and cat Gelato

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently on a break from work, shared a photo of her paw-dorable family. She posted a photo of herself surrounded by her pets- Hash, Saasha and Gelato. The actress is seen holding her cat Gelato in her arms and showering kiss, with Hash on her right side on the sofa and Sasha looking at her.

In the world of Samantha, it's more about dogs and cats than humans. If there's anything that truly makes her happy then it's definitely her pets. The actress is a proud mom of two dogs- Hash and Saasha and a pet cat, Gelato, which she introduced recently. And this photo is proof that she is a true animal lover.

In July, the popular actress introduced her new pet cat named Gelato, which is a grey Persian kitty. She shared a super cute photo of her cuddling with her cat.

Samantha is on a six-month break from work

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on a six-month break from work to focus on her health. She began her sabbatical with a road trip followed by blessings at Golden Temple in Vellore. During her break, it has been revealed that she will be in the healing process, and also shared glimpses from Isha Yoga Centre. The actress also enjoyed a long vacation in Bali and the photos went viral.

During this period, she is taking care of herself, spending time with loved ones, exploring, healing and rejuvenating. She was recently caught in rumors of taking 25 crores for her myositis treatment from a Telugu superstar but she gave it back like a boss. The actress said that she can take care of herself and hasn't earned pennies working so many years in the industry.



Samantha skips attending Kushi trailer launch

As Samantha is on a break, she also skipped attending the trailer launch of Kushi, which took place yesterday in Hyderabad. Vijay Deverakonda promoted the film alone with director Shiva Nirvana and team. The trailer gave a sneak peek into the marriage life of Vijay and Samantha and addresses the life of a mainstream movie couple post-marriage. The film is scheduled to release on September 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda misses Kushi co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu; quips 'it's hard promoting love story alone'