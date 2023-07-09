Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares that the last six months were hard on her; Details Inside

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a celebrity who has always been open and honest with her fans. She tries her best to use social media to connect more and bond better with her fan base. The actress is a pro at savagely replying to those users on Twitter who try to troll her and put her down.

At the same time, Samantha is also a celebrity whose social media seems very genuine and real, as do the interactions that she has with her fans. The Neethaane En Ponvasantham actress recently took to Instagram to share about her struggle.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares that the last few months were hard

Samantha Ruth Prabhu candidly shared through her Instagram story that she has had a hard time for the past few months. The actress shared a selfie of her smiling, and along with it, she wrote that she had the longest and hardest six months.

But along with this, the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress also wrote that even though she had a hard time, now she made it to the end of those tough times. In her Instagram story, Samantha wrote, "The longest and the hardest six months it has been... Made it to the end"



Check out the Instagram story here:

There were reports that recently came out that Samantha has not signed any new projects as she will take a short break for a while. Let's hope the actress comes back with a bang like she always has.

On the professional front

Samantha will next star in Kushi. The film has her paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Both their fans are supremely excited to see them together in a full-fledged romance. Shiva Nirvana is the director of the film. The director’s last release was Tuck Jagadish, starring Nani. The film mostly received mixed to negative responses. But hopefully, Kushi will not have a similar fate and will thrive at the box office.

The songs from the film have already become a rage. The shooting stills and posters of Kushi are all going viral. Let us hope the craze that the film has on social media translates to the theater screen as well. If it indeed does, then we will have a great onscreen pair.

