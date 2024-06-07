Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares VIDEO from her red light therapy date; Guess with whom

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is very vocal when it comes to her battle with health issues. She has never shied away from talking about her diagnosis of Myositis, an autoimmune condition.

Ever since the actress was diagnosed with the health condition in 2022, Samantha seems to have adopted a holistic wellness approach, incorporating alternative treatments including infrared sauna therapy into her routine. On a similar note, the Oo Antava sensation shared a glimpse from her red light therapy date today.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys red light therapy with her furry friend

The Ye Maaya Chesave actress took to her Instagram today (June 7) to share a video from her red light therapy session. In the video, Samantha can be seen enjoying the health session with her cat. Sharing the video, she wrote. “Redlight therapy date (heart emoji)’’.

Earlier in May, the Majili actress had posted a picture of herself from far infrared radiation sessions. Samantha had mentioned about the many health benefits of the therapy.

What is Red light therapy?

For the unversed, red light therapy is a treatment that helps skin, muscle tissue, and other parts of your body to heal. The popular therapy uses low levels of red light to target your skin and improve your skin's appearance, such as reducing wrinkles, scars, redness, and acne.

What’s next for Samantha Ruth Prabhu?

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Khushi actress is gearing up for Citadel: Honey Bunny. The upcoming web series will be an Indian adaptation of the Russo brothers' Citadel. The original series starred Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, while Samantha and Varun Dhawan will be playing the roles of Honey and Bunny in the Indian version.

Advertisement

Apart from that, Samantha will also be seen in Bangaram, which she announced on her birthday, this year. The film is a little extra special for the actress as it would also mark her debut as a producer.

As per reports, the Theri actress is also in talks with Jawan director Atlee Kumar to feature in his next big venture opposite superstar Allu Arjun. However, no official confirmation has been made by the director or actors on the same.

ALSO READ: Indian 2 single Kadharalz OUT: Anirudh Ravichander delivers pulsating groovy track for Kamal Haasan starrer ft Siddharth