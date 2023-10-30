Samantha Ruth Prabhu showers Ananya Panday with birthday love; pens ‘best’ note

Ananya Panday is one of the best upcoming stars in Bollywood at present. The actress has made quite a name for herself in just four years, debuting with the 2019 film Student of the Year 2, which also featured Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

On the occasion of her 25th birthday, the young actress received a wish from none other than Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Samantha took to social media to share an image of Ananya in a classy red dress. She also penned down a note for her in her Instagram story, which read:

“Happy birthday beautiful @ananyapanday; Wishing you the best birthday; God bless!!”

Check out Samantha’s story below:

On the work front

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the Telugu romantic comedy film Kushi, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film was helmed by Shiva Nirvana, and featured Sachin Khedkar, Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Rashmi, Saranya Ponvannan and more in prominent roles. The music composition for the film was done by Hesham Abdul Wahab, known for the Malayalam romantic drama film, Hridayam, which featured Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles. Kushi was bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, and received widespread acclaim, especially for the performances by the lead actors.

The actress will next be seen in the web-series Citadel, which features Varun Dhawan alongside her. The series has been helmed by director duo Raj and Dk, marking their second collaboration together after Family Man Season 2. The show is an Indian version of the American show by the same name.

As for Ananya Panday, she was last seen in the comedy drama film Dream Girl 2, which was helmed by Raaj Shaandilya. The film featured an ensemble cast including Ayushmann Khurrana, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor and many more. She will next be seen in the upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, helmed by debutant Arjun Varain Singh. The film has been co-written by Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Khatgi as well, and features Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi alongside the Gehraiyaan actress.

