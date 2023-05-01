Samantha Ruth Prabhu showers birthday love on Anushka Sharma; Says 'very few people radiate goodness like you'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and wished Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on her birthday. She penned a sweet birthday note to the actress and said she is one of the few who radiates goodness. The Shaakuntalam actress shared a pic of Anushka meditating on the mountains and wrote, “....Very few people radiate goodness like you. Thank you for keeping it real. May your year be filled with love, good health and happiness.”

A few days ago, when Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated her birthday on April 28, Anushka Sharma sent her wishes and love too. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Samantha. Love and Light to you always."Many of her co-peers from the industry called her a fighter and an inspiration as they sent her love and luck on her special day.

Check out Samantha's birthday for Anushka Sharma here:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most active celebrities on social media. She is also one such actress who is always connected with fans and friends from the film industry through her social media accounts and keeps them entertained.



Upcoming films

Meanwhile, coming to work terms, Samantha will be seen next in the Telugu romantic movie Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Raj and DK, the film is scheduled to release on September 1, 2023. Yesterday, the makers also released a special poster for her birthday, featuring the actress as a married woman.

Apart from this, she will also be seen in the Indian edition of the Russo Brothers Amazon series Citadel, where she will be seen in a pivotal role alongside Varun Dhawan for the first time. The series is to be directed by The Family Man fame Raj & DK and will be one of the most expensive shows in the country.

On the other hand, Anushka will be soon seen in Chakda Xpress. It is her first film post welcoming her daughter Vamika. She recently wrapped up the shoot of the film. The makers will soon announce the release date. The film will be released on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Vignesh Shivan wishes Ajith Kumar on his birthday with unseen pics; Sends luck post AK62 exit