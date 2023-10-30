Samantha Ruth Prabhu showers praise on Shruti Haasan's new single Monster Machine; latter REACTS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to Shruti Haasan’s new single citing her much love. Shruti Haasan has a sweet reply for her.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu showers praise on Shruti Haasan's new single Monster Machine
Samantha Ruth Prabhu showers praise on Shruti Haasan's new single Monster Machine (PC: Samanatha Ruth Prabhu/ Shruti Haasan Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has reacted to contemporary Shruti Haasan’s new single called Monster Machine. The story posted by Samantha went on like, “Incredible work. More power to you @shrutzhaasan More power to you.” 

To this wonderful heartfelt message, Shruti Haasan replied and said “ Samantha!!!! Thank you so much for your (heart emoji) Big Hugs” reacting to how touched she was by Samantha’s support.

Her recent single was a big success and congratulating her Samantha posted this story on her official Instagram handle.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story (PC: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram)

Shruti Haasan's Instagram story (PC: Shruti Haasan Instagram)

Credits: Instagram (Shruti Haasan/Samantha Ruth Prabhu)

