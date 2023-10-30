Samantha Ruth Prabhu showers praise on Shruti Haasan's new single Monster Machine; latter REACTS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has reacted to contemporary Shruti Haasan’s new single called Monster Machine. The story posted by Samantha went on like, “Incredible work. More power to you @shrutzhaasan More power to you.”

To this wonderful heartfelt message, Shruti Haasan replied and said “ Samantha!!!! Thank you so much for your (heart emoji) Big Hugs” reacting to how touched she was by Samantha’s support.

Her recent single was a big success and congratulating her Samantha posted this story on her official Instagram handle.

Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Shruti Haasan’s story

