Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows her New Year 2025 celebration was all about peace, prayer, and blessings; see PIC

Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated New Year 2025 in the best way possible. The actress recently took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her celebrations. She was seen standing inside a beautifully lit church and lighting a candle near a stand before praying.

While peacefully cherishing the moment and reflecting on her New Year, she wrote, "Day 1, 2025." Although Samantha did not show her face, she was seen donning a grey overcoat and opting for a ponytail.

Take a look at the photo below:

A few days ago, Samantha shared a series of photos on her social media handle as she stepped into the holiday season. In the first few pictures, she was seen relaxing and enjoying her time as a couch potato. The pictures also showed her exercising and praying while enjoying nature.

The actress also shared a piece of advice and urged her followers to follow their dreams. Therefore, Samantha's holiday was all about peace and lots of sleep.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Maybe it’s fine to just sit and stare. Maybe the hustle can wait for a while. Maybe all you need in a busy world is the quiet of a simple life. Maybe having no plan is part of the plan... To wander, to wonder, just because you can. Happy Holidays."

Take a look at the post below:

On the work front, Samantha has several promising films in her pipeline, including Rakt Brahmand. It is touted to be an action drama series with Aditya Roy Kapur playing the main lead alongside the actress. The show is directed by Rahi Anil Barve and created by the Citadel duo Raj and DK.

Apart from Samantha and Aditya Roy Kapur, the series will also feature Baby John actress Wamiqa Gabbi alongside Ali Fazal.

Samantha is also set to return to the big screens with Bangaram. She will be seen playing a violent character in the movie. For the untold, the actress has stepped into production with this project in showbiz.

