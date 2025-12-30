Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows off her post-wedding glow as she enjoys honeymoon in Lisbon with husband Raj, PICS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and director Raj Nidimoru tied the knot on December 1, 2025. The couple, who had been dating for quite some time, got married at the Linga Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

After their intimate wedding ceremony, the couple appears to have headed to Lisbon, Portugal, for their honeymoon. In a series of images shared by Samantha, the couple looked adorable as they spent time together, embracing the vibrancy and culture of the city.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru enjoy their honeymoon in Portugal

Taking to Instagram, Samantha wrote, “How December goes,” while sharing several images from their trip. The actress appeared all smiles, looking charming in a white outfit paired with a woollen cap.

Meanwhile, her husband Raj complemented her aesthetic with a stylish outfit, as they enjoyed their time together with subtlety and ease. Apart from café-hopping and sightseeing, Samantha was also spotted soaking in the serenity of a church.

For those unaware, Samantha and Raj Nidimoru were in a relationship for quite some time, reportedly falling in love during the shoot of Citadel: Honey Bunny. The duo was spotted together at multiple locations over the past few months and was often seen celebrating various occasions together.

The couple kept their wedding ceremony intimate, with only 30 guests in attendance. Samantha later shared the official wedding pictures on her social media handles.

On a related note, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The Ye Maaya Chesave co-stars tied the knot in 2017 after transitioning from friends to partners. However, in 2021, the couple announced their separation and later finalized their divorce. Following the separation, Chaitanya began dating Sobhita Dhulipala and married her in 2024.

On the other hand, director Raj Nidimoru was previously married to Shhyamali De, making this his second marriage.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s work front

Samantha is next set to appear in a lead role in the web series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, the series also features Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.

Looking ahead, Samantha is currently filming her Telugu action drama Maa Inti Bangaram, in which she co-stars with Gulshan Devaiah.

