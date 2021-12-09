Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a sight to behold in the teaser poster of Pushpa: The Rise

The teaser poster for Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s special dance number in Allu Arjun’s next, Pushpa: The Rise is finally out. Along with poster, the makers of Pushpa also announced that the much-awaited song will be released on December 10. Pushpa makers shared the news on Twitter, "This winter is going to get heated up with @Samanthaprabhu2’s moves FireFire. 'Sizzling Song of The Year' on 10th DEC."

In the poster, Samantha can be seen donning a blue blouse. The actress is covered with thick smog while she looks at the screen. Previously, the makers shared another poster of the actor from the song. In the particular click, Samantha can be seen with her back facing the camera. The poster featured a blue outfit with just a hint of silver. If reports are to be believed, Samantha had demanded a whopping Rs 1.5 Crore to be part of the song opposite Allu Arjun.

Being helmed by director Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 is a Telugu action crime thriller which deals with the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills in Andhra Pradesh. The film’s main cast includes Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna and Prakash Raj along with others.

The music score has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography has been performed by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek. One of the most anticipated project from Tollywood, it is scheduled to release on December 17, 2021. The film will be screened in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.

