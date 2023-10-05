Samantha Ruth Prabhu slays Vienna with an uber-cool pic; PIC inside

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the few actresses in the country that has become a household name more or less. In her movies, be it opposite great leads like Vijay Devarakonda or be it in a solo lead movie like Yashoda, the actress has always managed to overcome herself with every passing acting choice she gets. The talented actress is currently vacationing across the globe and is taking it slow in her career. But she has not shied away from being consistent with her fans on Instagram.

The actress who is currently in Vienna, Austria shared a picture of herself standing near a black wall, wearing an all-black shirt and jacket over it, long blue denim jeans and dark coloured shades to compliment it all. She can be seen holding a small cup in her hand and above where she stood a caption was written saying, ‘Everbody’s Darling.’ The actress is known for her quick and striking responses also wrote a caption under the post which goes, ‘Or not….I can live with both.’

Fans express love for their beloved actress

Most of her fans were quick enough to express their love and affection for the ‘Kushi’ actress and were in complete awe over her uber-cool look and how she presented herself. Some even went on to write how she is everybody’s darling. Seeing the mesmerizing picture ‘Leo’ actress Trisha Krishnan also shared her love for Samantha.

What’s next for Samantha

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the Vijay Deverakonda starrer film, Kushi directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film which was marked as the 11th film of Vijay Deverakonda was a Telugu language romantic-comedy film, which was generally well-received by critics, especially for the leading actors' performance but did not show much potential in theatres. VJD’s last theatrical stint before Kushi was met with a huge setback as well with the film, Liger. Kushi is available for streaming on Netflix in multiple languages.

Furthermore, Samantha is expected to make her Hollywood debut with the film Chennai Stories soon and will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Amazon Prime series Citadel, featuring alongside Varun Dhawan which will be directed by ‘The Family Man’ fame duo Raj & DK.

