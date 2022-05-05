Samantha Ruth Prabhu smiles as she gets ready for shooting VD11 with Vijay Deverakonda in Kashmir; PIC

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently in Kashmir shooting for her upcoming romantic film with Vijay Deverakonda. The Shiva Nirvana directorial is tentatively titled VD11. While the shoot has been progressing briskly for a week, the buzz for the film increased post Vijay's birthday prank and BTS pics with Samantha. Now, the beauty has yet again shared a BTS pic flaunting her bright and radiant smile.

Samantha took to her Instagram handle and shared a BTS pic from the sets of Vijay Deverakonda co-starrer from Kashmir. The actress is seen getting ready for a shot as she clicked a mirror selfie and gave her brightest smile.

Check out Samantha's pic here:

The untitled project was announced with a formal pooja ceremony a few days ago. On her birthday, Vijay Deverakonda along with her team surprised Samantha with a birthday prank and the video went viral on social media. Reportedly, the film is set against the backdrop of Kashmir and more details will be revealed soon. Hridayam fame music composer Hesham Abdul Wahab is the music director and the film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravishankar Yalamanchili under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

Meanwhile, Samantha also has Gunasekhar's mythological Shaakuntalam, Yashoda, Bollywood film Citadel, and Hollywood film Arrangements of Love in the pipeline. Today, the first glimpse of Samantha from Yashoda was released, directed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan.

