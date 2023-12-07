Samantha Ruth Prabhu spends quality time at a school with young kids on their Sports Day; PICS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a successful actress in the film industry, has also found success as a businesswoman. She owns a labeled clothing brand and is a partner in a preschool located in Hyderabad. Recently, Samantha posted a series of pictures enjoying Sports Day celebrations with school kids.

The Kushi actor was seen spending quality time with preschool children at a recent Sports Day event. She graced the occasion with her presence and cheered up the kids. Samantha was spotted smiling gracefully at the children and encouraging them, giving them high fives and cheering them on with thumbs-up symbols.

Capturing the moments, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a heartwarming post. In the caption, she wrote, "One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world. I love Ekam. We did good @shilpareddy.official @muktakhuranaofficial @ekamearlylearning" Samantha concluded her caption with a white heart.

Speaking of the photos, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted wearing a cropped short blazer with white stripes on the sleeves and three gold buttons on each side. She paired it with a blue striped suit and dark denim jeans. Sporting a small haircut that complemented her look perfectly, the actress accessorized with stylish sunglasses. She opted for minimal makeup, and a pink tint lip shade, and looked radiant with her heartfelt smile.

Upcoming projects of Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her captivating performances and active presence in the film industry, is currently on a well-deserved hiatus. While she is taking a break from the hectic schedule of films to focus on her health and well-being, she remains very active in the industry.

Her latest release was the romantic comedy Kushi, alongside Vijay Deverakonda and directed by Shiv Nirvana. Although the film received mixed reactions, it further solidified Samantha's position as a versatile actress.

Samantha's upcoming projects include exciting ventures beyond her regional boundaries. She is set to make her Hollywood debut in the English-Tamil bilingual film Chennai Stories. This marks a significant step in her career and opens doors to even wider recognition.

Additionally, Samantha is part of the Indian adaptation of the popular Amazon Prime Video series Citadel. Directed by Raj & DK, known for their work in the web series The Family Man, this project will feature her alongside Varun Dhawan. This collaboration promises a thrilling and engaging series for global audiences.

