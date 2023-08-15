Samantha Ruth Prabhu sports sassy look; Vijay Deverakonda goes the traditional way at Kushi musical concert

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are gearing up for Kushi's musical concert. Before the musical concert, both actors were spotted giving interviews today, August 15, as they officially kicked off the much-awaited promotions for Kushi. Fans were excited about Kushi’s promotions as much as they were looking forward to the film itself.

Both Samantha and Vijay were photographed during the promotions at their candid best. The actors looked very excited and hopeful for their upcoming release. Vijay took the traditional route with his selection of outfit. Meanwhile, Samantha yet again effortlessly pulled off a sassy look with finesse.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are at their candid best as they were captured during the Kushi promotions

The lead pair of Kushi are already winning hearts even before the film’s release

Samantha and Vijay officially started the promotions of Kushi after there was a lot of talk among fans about whether or not Samantha would be a part of the film’s promotions. The aforesaid talks especially intensified after the talented actress skipped the film’s trailer launch event. But those rumors can be put to rest as the actress, along with her co-star, has already won over the Internet with the Kushi promotional looks.

The Shiva Nirvana directorial is anticipating its release on September 1 and has already achieved next-level buzz owing to its released songs. Kushi’s songs have already become a rage with the fans, and hopefully, the film will replicate the same.

This Independence Day seems to be a great one for both Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda, as the Kushi musical concert is set to take place today. This day is particularly special for the latter, as Geetha Govindam has completed five years today. Coming back to Kushi, it is a very important film for the careers of both of its lead actors. With the kind of buzz the film has managed to generate, there is hardly any doubt that Kushi will turn out to be a mega success by the end of its theatrical run.

For the uninitiated, the film has been produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Meanwhile, Hesham Abdul Wahab has composed music for the movie.

