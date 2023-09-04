Samantha Ruth Prabhu spotted at Hyderabad airport after her US trip: WATCH

Samantha Ruth Prabhu returned to Hyderabad after spending almost a month in the United States. On Sunday night, the actress was clicked at the Hyderabad airport as she was getting into her car. The actress spent her time with family in New York, enjoyed a road trip and reportedly also took treatment for her health condition myositis.

Samantha returned to India after her recently released Kushi became a hit at the box office. She opted for a casual look in white pants paired up with a crop top and black jacket. The actress carried a cute backbag, and completed the outfit with comfy shoes and her go-to transparent glasses.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu returns from the United States after Kushi hit

Samantha takes acting break for six months

In August, Samantha went to New York to represent India at the 41st India Day Parade. Later, she made sure to explore the city with her family and shared a series of photos from her sojourn. Later, she shared through her Instagram that she enjoyed a road trip to California. According to reports, the Yashoda actress also took a treatment in the US for her myositis condition.

For the unversed, after wrapping up her work commitments, Samantha has taken a break from work. She took a decision to take pause from acting for six months to focus on her health. From attending yoga sessions at Isha Yoga Centre, vacations, and more, the actress has been on a journey of healing, exploring, and spending time with loved ones.



Samantha enjoys success of Kushi

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Samantha is enjoying the success of Kushi, which was released on September 1 and is doing good at the box office. The film's success is crucial for the actress as her last film Shaakuntalam failed to impress the audiences. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film features Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. Sam and Vijay's chemistry along with Hesham Abdul Wahab's are the biggest assets of Kushi, as per audiences reviews.

A few days ago, Samantha took to Instagram and thanked her fans for Kushi's success. She shared the moments before the release of Kushi and dropped a video of the fans' reaction to her intro scene in the theatres. The actress wrote, It never gets easier, it’s the possibility of having a dream come true that makes life interesting. Thank you for #Kushi... Pic 1- After the movie’s release... Pic 2 and 3- Before(the stressssssssssss)... Video 4- You make me feel like the luckiest girl alive.'

