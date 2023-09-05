Samantha Ruth Prabhu spotted at Hyderabad airport as she jets off to unknown destination soon after US return

Amidst the stellar box office run of her film Kushi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted at the Hyderabad airport today. The actress had recently returned to the country from her US visit, and now she has jetted off again to another destination. Samantha spent almost a month in the US and only returned to the country yesterday. She was spotted at the airport as she smiled for the cameras upon her return to India. During her stay in the US, the actress is reported to have undergone treatment for myositis.

On September 5, Tuesday, Samantha was spotted walking out of her car at the Hyderabad airport. The actress seemed to be in a hurry to catch her flight. It has not yet been revealed where Samantha has flown to. While there may not be clarity on where Samantha is headed, it is crystal clear that her film Kushi is on its way to becoming a blockbuster. As Kushi has turned out to be an absolute moneyspinner, the actress has been soaking up the huge success of her film.

Samantha has been basking in success ever since the release of her movie, Kushi on September 1. Kushi, which also stars Vijay Deverakonda, has gone on to become a hit among the audience. The film, as well as the individual performances of Samantha and Vijay, are receiving rave reviews from all corners. Vijay Deverakonda has been promoting the film non-stop, even after its release.

Soon after the release of Kushi, Samantha took to her Instagram and thanked the audience for the love that had been directed towards the film. Samantha shared a series of pictures and videos through her social media handle in which the actress mentioned the stress she felt right before the film’s release. Along with that, Samantha also expressed the happiness that she felt after seeing the audience’s response to the film.

"It never gets easier, it’s the possibility of having a dream come true that makes life interesting. Thank you for #Kushi Pic 1- After the movie’s release Pic 2 and 3 - Before (the stressssssssssss) Video 4 - You make me feel like the luckiest girl alive," Samantha wrote in her hearfelt note.

Well, it looks like Samantha will not be in the country to celebrate Kushi's success with her fellow teammates. However, the actress' fans are happy to see their favorite continue her winning streak.

