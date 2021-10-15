Samantha Ruth Prabhu spotted first time after announcing split with Naga Chaitanya

In an unfortunate turn of events, South couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation earlier this month on October 2. The duo issued a joint statement to make their divorce official, thereby sending fans in a major state of shock. Now, weeks after announcing the split, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen making her first public appearance as she visited a pet clinic.

For those anware, Samantha is a proud mother of two furry pet dogs. Amid facing a massive crisis in her personal life, the actor is trying her best to move on. She was spotted fulfilling her mom duties as the actor took her pets to the clinic. In pictures that are doing the rounds on social media, Samantha can be seen donning a plain white shirt which is paired with casual denims. Keeping the COVID-19 restrictions in mind, Samantha did not fail to put on a face mask to protect herself from the contagious virus.

Take a look at the photos below:

Speaking of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, love bloomed between the two, when they collaborated for the South film, Ye Maaya Chesave. After dating each other for several years, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got engaged in January 2017. The couple finally sealed the deal in a grand wedding ceremony that was held in Goa in October 2017. Now, after remaining married for four years, the couple called it quits and have asked their fans for privacy while they move on separate paths.

The statement shared by the two reads, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us," read an excerpt from the statement. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during the difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.

Just days after making the separation official, Samantha also took to social media to rubbish all abortion and infedility rumours. She stated, “Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me.”

