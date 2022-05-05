Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Yashoda's first glimpse promises suspense thriller & will leave your heart racing

The much-awaited first glimpse of Samantha from the upcoming film Yashoda is out and is a perfect suspense thriller, directed by Hari and Harish.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on May 05, 2022 11:32 AM IST  |  9.8K
Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Yashoda's first glimpse out
Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Yashoda's first glimpse promises suspense thriller & will leave your heart racing
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

The much-awaited first glimpse of Samantha from the upcoming film Yashoda has been released. The glimpse videos promise a suspense thriller with top-notch background music which will level your heart racing. Moviebuffs are super excited to watch the actress in the thriller genre as her previous film U-Turn impressed audiences.

The video begins with Samantha aka Yashoda opening her eyes and realizing the world she's been watching around her isn't the same anymore. The environment, her dress, her watch and the silence seemed surprisingly different to her. While the heartbeat is resonating in her ears, she tries to touch a pigeon that resembles the freedom that she wants. The 30 seconds video ends with upbeat background music composed by Mani Sharma.

Samantha also shared the first glimpse on Twitter and wrote, "Very excited to present to you the first glimpse of our film."

Check out the video here:

Yashoda has set high expectations among the audience since its inception. The makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to make it look as grand as it could. Helmed by Hari- Harish, the movie is all set to release on August 12th. The film will simultaneously release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam & Hindi on August 12th. The shoot will be wrapped up by May end. 

The film is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner Sridevi Movies and also features Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and playing pivotal roles. 

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!