Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Yashoda's first glimpse promises suspense thriller & will leave your heart racing

The much-awaited first glimpse of Samantha from the upcoming film Yashoda has been released. The glimpse videos promise a suspense thriller with top-notch background music which will level your heart racing. Moviebuffs are super excited to watch the actress in the thriller genre as her previous film U-Turn impressed audiences.

The video begins with Samantha aka Yashoda opening her eyes and realizing the world she's been watching around her isn't the same anymore. The environment, her dress, her watch and the silence seemed surprisingly different to her. While the heartbeat is resonating in her ears, she tries to touch a pigeon that resembles the freedom that she wants. The 30 seconds video ends with upbeat background music composed by Mani Sharma.

Samantha also shared the first glimpse on Twitter and wrote, "Very excited to present to you the first glimpse of our film."

Check out the video here: