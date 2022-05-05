Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Yashoda's first glimpse promises suspense thriller & will leave your heart racing
The much-awaited first glimpse of Samantha from the upcoming film Yashoda is out and is a perfect suspense thriller, directed by Hari and Harish.
The video begins with Samantha aka Yashoda opening her eyes and realizing the world she's been watching around her isn't the same anymore. The environment, her dress, her watch and the silence seemed surprisingly different to her. While the heartbeat is resonating in her ears, she tries to touch a pigeon that resembles the freedom that she wants. The 30 seconds video ends with upbeat background music composed by Mani Sharma.
Samantha also shared the first glimpse on Twitter and wrote, "Very excited to present to you the first glimpse of our film."
The film is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner Sridevi Movies and also features Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and playing pivotal roles.