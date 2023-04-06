Samantha Ruth Prabhu struggles to walk as flashlight hurts her eyes; Fans slam paps for the insensitivity

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the popular South film star is set to release her highly anticipated project Shaakuntalam on April 14, Friday. The movie, which is based on Kavi Kalidasa's epic drama Abhijnana Shaakuntalam, features Samantha as the historical character Shakuntala. From the trailers and songs of the film, it is evident that the Guna Sekhar directorial is going to be a complete visual treat for Indian film audiences. On April 6, Thursday, Shaakuntalam team revealed the third trailer of the film at a grand event.

Samantha struggles to walk as the flashlight hurts her eyes

Meanwhile, leading lady Samantha Ruth Prabhu's video from the trailer launch event, in which she is seen struggling to walk, is now going viral on the internet. In the video, Samantha is seen struggling to open her eyes while entering the venue, as the flashlight of the paparazzi photographers' cameras hurt her eyes. Meanwhile, someone from her team members was seen asking the photographers to switch off the flashlights of their cameras, as the actress was visibly uncomfortable. Samantha, however, won their hearts by apologizing for not being able to pose for them properly.

Check out Samantha's video from the event, below:

Fans slam paparazzi photographers for their insensitivity

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans and netizens are clearly upset with the paparazzi for their insensitivity towards the actress, who is currently battling with the auto-immune disease Myositis. "Paps Should Understand her Condition & Off their Flashes," wrote a netizen in the comments section. "SHAME ON THESE PEOPLE..SHE IS SICK AND SUFFERING CANT HANDLE FLASH LIGHT..," wrote a fan. "This is why I love her....she felt not good but still smile at the end..She is so down to earth," commented a proud fan.

