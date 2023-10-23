Samantha Ruth Prabhu stuns in new gym selfie as she flaunts toned abs and killer smile; see PICS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the popular South Indian actress, is known for her dedication to fitness, toned physique, and versatility as an actress. She recently took to Instagram to share a selfie from her gym session, flaunting her toned abs, midriff, and body. She wore a sea-green crop top and leggings for her workout.

Samantha's trainer tagged her in the gym selfie story with the caption, "She does not frown on extra sets; her weapon is a killer smile." The actress retagged the story and replied, "Awwww my" with a red heart.

Check out the story below

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu performed side plank at the airport

Samantha is a die-hard exercise fanatic. She is one of the few actors in the profession that works out every day, no matter what. Nothing can keep Samantha from getting her daily dose of exercise, whether she's on vacation, at the airport, or amid a hectic schedule. The actress once worked out at the airport.

Samantha posted on Instagram a snapshot of herself working out at the airport. The actress was seen doing a side plank like a pro in the airport lobby. She showed off her toned figure and abs while dressed in blue athleisure.

Check out the photo below

Samantha's gym selfie has inspired many of her fans. She is a role model for several young women who aspire to be fit and healthy.

Samantha's work front

Samantha is currently taking a break from her film career. However, her fans are eagerly awaiting her return to the big screen. She was last seen in the Telugu film Kushi, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film was a love story that generated a lot of hype, particularly for its lead pairing.

Samantha's next project is the Indian adaptation of the American television series Citadel. She will be reuniting with her The Family Man Season 2 team, Raj & DK. Varun Dhawan will be playing the lead role opposite her.

