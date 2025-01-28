Samantha Ruth Prabhu sums up six best moments from January in pictures; cuddling pet dog to attending pickleball event

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been an inspirational figure for many, as she seems to have set benchmarks with her peculiar filmography and advocating self-love and care. The actress has, time and again, faced multiple challenges in her personal life but has set an example with her fighting spirit, as she has defeated it all with grace.

And now, her recent social media post has grabbed attention, where the diva captured the 6 best moments of how she spent the month of January 2025.

Well, with one look at the post, it is evident that the Citadel: Honey Bunny actress has prioritized well-being and positivity above all. These six moments included her trip to Europe, car selfies, pet love, healing, attending pickleball events and most importantly, journaling.

For the unversed, Samantha recently ventured into pickleball, as she is the owner of Team Chennai in the Pickleball League. Besides that, she recently announced developing the new habit of journaling her feelings, as it helps her to express gratitude and deal with everything.

Back on January 23, the diva dropped a post on her IG handle, wherein she could be seen writing about her feelings in her journal. The actress explained that by imbibing this small ritual in her life, she has been able to come out of the worst challenges of life and even tough situations.

In an excerpt from her post, the diva wrote, “I’ve been practicing this little ritual for the past two years, and it’s what’s got me through some of my toughest moments. It’s simple but powerful: taking a moment to appreciate where I’ve been, where I am, and what lies ahead.”

