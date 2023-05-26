Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes break from shoots; Enjoys dinner date with her mom: PHOTO

Despite her health issues, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, as we all know continues to stay committed to her work, and upcoming projects and is taking forward all her work assignments. While she is on a recovery road, Sam is also completing shoots of her upcoming projects- Citadel India and Kushi. After wrapping up an important schedule of Citadel in Mumbai with co-star Varun Dhawan and makers Raj & DK, Sam is back home in Hyderabad.

Taking a break from shoots to spend time with her family, Sam stepped out yesterday with her mom for a dinner date. Sam shared a picture of hers enjoying a tempting dessert while her mom can be seen posing for a picture behind. The Yashoda actress looks cute in a comfy black dress, and basic makeup and completed her look with specs.

Last year, when Samantha was dealing with a lot in her personal life, she shared a quote which was sent to her by her mom, Ninette Prabhu. "You don’t know this new me; I put back my pieces differently," shared Samantha while Ninette also attached a personal note and wrote: "God bless you abundantly, my baby."

Samantha on a dinner date with her mom

Another latest picture of Samantha spending time with her pets at home.

Well, talking about her upcoming projects, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been a thorough professional and continues to be, putting up a brave front every day. Samantha has almost completed the shoot for her upcoming film Citadel India. The film is directed by The Family Man makers Raj and DK.

Besides this, she has Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi is scheduled to be released on 1 September 2023. It is said to be an intense love story which will release in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.



ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's morning dopamine is '200 calf raises', shows off her toned legs in the latest gym video