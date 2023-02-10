Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes IVIG injection for Myositis at home in Hyderabad; Calls it the 'new normal'

It is well known that South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been diagnosed with Myositis. The actress is taking treatment for her health condition and shared a glimpse to show her 'new normal'. The Yashoda actresd shared that she is taking IVIG injections for antibodies at home amid Myositis treatment.

Samantha took to her Instagram story and shared a pic featuring her friends Rahul Ravindra and Nandu Reddy as she goes through myositis treatment at home.