Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about returning to her ‘first true love’ amid dating rumors; ‘I’m done being away from…’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been gradually paving the way to become a pan-Indian name across the film fraternity. Besides delivering smashing hits at the box office, the diva has also inspired many with her undying spirit to conquer all challenges of life thrown at her. Lately, the Citadel: Honey Bunny star has also been hitting headlines for the buzz surrounding her dating life.

And now, speaking with News24 recently, Samantha revealed she would no longer stay away from her first true love in life. Well, the actress indicated her return to filming and shooting sets, now that she has emerged strong and well-recovered from quite a few health challenges.

The starlet spoke about jumping back to her work with the impending series Rakht Brahmand and the next movie Bangaram, which she has produced as well as will be acting in.

She said “I also need to finish and complete Raj-DK’s series Rakht Brahmand and another film as well that will go on floors maybe in two months or so. I think I’m done being away from filming. It is my first true love. There’s a lot of work starting in a month or two, and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Moving on in the same interview, the diva broke her silence surrounding rumors about her dating life. For the unversed, rumors have been rife that Samantha might be dating producer Raj Nidimoru, a buzz which sparked after their pictures from a pickleball event surfaced online.

In her response, Samantha set the record straight and claimed she was very much single. Moreover, the diva added that she would no longer like to discuss her love life again in the public eye, emphasizing that it is the only part of her life that she prefers to keep private.

The actress said, “Samantha is single. I don’t think I will ever be discussing my love life again. That’s a part of my life that I choose to keep extremely private.”

Towards the end of the interview, Samantha also spoke about her health and updated that she has been recovering well and is in a much better position, all strong and energised, in comparison to the last few challenging years.