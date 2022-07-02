Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about 'unhappy marriages' at Koffee with Karan 7, blames Karan Johar

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the south diva will be marking her debut on the popular Hindi show Koffee With Karan season 7. Today, the filmmaker and anchor of the show, Karan Johar shared the trailer and it shows Samantha speaking about 'unhappy marriage'. She also blamed Karan for unhappy marriages in life.

Samantha will be sharing the couch with Akshay Kumar in the eposide. In the recently released Koffee With Karan 7 trailer, Samantha was seen poking fun at Karan Johar and playfully blaming him for ‘unhappy marriages.’ “You’re the reason for unhappy marriages. You have portrayed life to be K3G when the reality is KGF." Her candid conversation about marriage post separation from Naga Chaitanya has caught the attention of audiences and are eagerly waiting for full episode.

Watch Koffee With Karan trailer here:

Recently, Samantha was yet again trolled and blamed by Naga Chaitanya'a fans for allegedly spreading rumours of his dating life. The actress gave it back like a true boss as she wrote, “Rumours on girl – Must be true !! Rumours on boy – Planted by girl !! Grow up guys ..Parties involved have clearly moved on .. you should move on too !! Concentrate on your work … on your families .. move on!!”

For unversed, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Naga Chaitanya found love again. He is reportedly currently dating Major actress Sobhitha Dhulipala. According to our source and an eyewitness, the Thank You star was spotted with his ladylove at his new abode in Hyderabad. The couple looked extremely comfortable in each other's company.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha's lineup includes the mythological drama Shaakuntalam. Directed by Gunasekhar, Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha will be making her Tollywood debut with the film.

She will further share the screen with Liger star Vijay Deverakonda in Shiva Nirvana's Kushi. The star also has the new-age thriller Yashoda, the Bollywood film Citadel, and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love in her kitty.