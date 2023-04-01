Samantha Ruth Prabhu teaches how to multitask as the actress meditates inside the car with a face mask on

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is always known to steal the limelight with her sense of style, her lifestyle choice, and not to mention, her acting skills. The actress is gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated mythological film Shaakuntalam. The highly anticipated project, which features the celebrated actress as the epic character Shakuntala, has already garnered attention with its promising songs, and the official trailer. She has been rigorously promoting the film by attending interviews in Hyderabad and Mumbai. Amidst all this hustle, the actress shared on her social media today how she relaxes.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu meditating inside the car

In a picture, the actress shared on her Instagram story, Samantha can be seen meditating inside the car wearing a white cotton loose kurta and pants. Holding mala beads in her hand and her fingers in a mudra, the actress seems to be in a zen state of mind. What caught our attention is the actress is also focusing on her skincare game as she has put on a silver sheet mask on her face. With unkempt hair and shades on, Samantha surely cuts a cool picture. In case, fans get confused, she wrote in the caption of the photo, “Me.”

Take a look at the picture here:

About Shaakuntalam

The film is based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa and will see actor Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty. Shaakuntalam also has Aditi Balan and Mohan Babu in supporting roles. Allu Arjun's daughter Arha will mark her debut with this film in Telugu. Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, and Varshini Sounderajan will also be seen performing prominent roles in the Telugu drama among others. Music is composed by Mani Sharma. The movie is jointly bankrolled by the banners of Gunaa Teamworks and Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film is set to release on April 14, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.