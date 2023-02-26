'I am what I am because of you': Samantha replies to her fans as she completes 13 years in the film industry

She has recently gained a lot of fame after her sizzling performance in the song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava" from Pushpa: The Rise. The actress is quite active on her social media handles and never fails to amaze her fans with her whereabouts posts.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the well-known actress who has been part of Telugu and Tamil cinema. She made her acting debut in the Telugu film 'Ye Maaya Chesave' in 2010 for which she won Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South.

Be it her workout posts, her photoshoots, her film promotions, or her vacation pictures, the Pushpa actress always get love from her fans.In her recent tweet, Samantha thanked her fan page as a hashtag made to celebrate her 13 years in the film industry started trending on Twitter."I feel all of this love…It is what keeps me going…Now and forever, I am what I am because of you 13 years and we are just getting started ", her Twitter post read."

About Samantha Prabhu

Samantha started modelling when she was pursuing her commerce degree. She made her acting debut in Telugu film 'Ye Maaya Chesave' in 2010 for which is won Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South. She also won Filmfare Award for Best Actress – Tamil and Best Actress – Telugu in the same year, for her performances in Neethaane En Ponvasantham and Eega, respectively in 2012.

Some of her notable work are: Dookudu (2011), Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (2012), Attarintiki Daredi (2013), Kaththi (2014), Theri (2016), 24 (2016), Mersal (2017), and Rangasthalam (2018). The actress gained a lot of appreciation from the audiences for her performance in the thriller series The Family Man which was released on Amazon Prime in 2021 for which she won Filmfare OTT Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

About Samantha's personal life

She began dating actor Naga Chaitanya in 2010 after appearing in the film Ye Maaya Chesave and tied the knot in October 2017 as her both Hindu and Christian traditions. But the couple announced their separation on 2 October 2021 and legally got divorced.