Samantha Ruth Prabhu thanks fans for loving Kushi; ‘You make me feel like the luckiest girl alive’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back on the silver screen with Kushi, the romantic drama that hit the screens on September 1, Friday. The movie, which marked Samantha's second onscreen collaboration with popular actor Vijay Deverakonda, is now receiving immense love from Telugu cinema audiences. The leading lady, however, was not a part of the release celebrations as she is currently in California for a vacation. However, Samantha recently took to her official Instagram handle and expressed gratitude to her fans, with a special post.

Samantha thanks fans for loving Kushi

The popular actress, who is overwhelmed response to her recently released romantic drama, took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures and a video, sharing her excitement. Samantha Ruth Prabhu thanked her fans on her post and shared the moments before the release of Kushi, where she looked all stressed. She also dropped a video of the fans' reaction to her intro scene in the Shiva Nirvana directorial, in her Instagram post.

"It never gets easier, it’s the possibility of having a dream come true that makes life interesting. Thank you for #Kushi... Pic 1- After the movie’s release... Pic 2 and 3- Before(the stressssssssssss)... Video 4- You make me feel like the luckiest girl alive," wrote the actress, in her post. In the pictures, Samantha looks pretty as always in a black leather jacket, which she paired with a dark grey crop top, and a pair of matching wide-leg denim trousers. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses, minimal jewellery, a ponytail, and a leather cap.

Have a look at Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram post, below:

