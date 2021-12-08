Samantha Ruth Prabhu thought she'd 'crumble and die' post her divorce with Naga Chaitanya

Tollywood’s famous couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akkineni Naga Chaitanya was met with a lot of critical comments from their fans. Since their divorce announcement in early October, Samantha kept an extremely low profile, keeping away from the public’s eye and keeping mum even when the fans passed harsh comments. Now, after two months, the ‘Majili’ actress decided to speak up about the divorce, its impact on her mental health, her path to recovery, and also the backlash from the public.

Speaking about her journey of healing, she said that as soon as a person accepted the fact that they are through something, half of the healing is done. “Accepting, vocalising, and fighting back is what I did,” she explained. She also said that she felt like she would "crumble and die”. However, she revealed that she realised she will go on to live her life with all these issues, she started appreciating herself for being such a strong woman. She said that she never knew she could pass this. “I am proud of myself because I never knew I was this strong,” Samantha expressed. She also talked about how her mental health deteriorated after her divorce, and it was a tough time for her. However, she has attempted a lot of things to get her life back on track.

Samantha has been engaged in signing new endeavours and will shortly begin work on two multilingual projects, one of which is titled "Yashodha." Samantha swears that she will silence her critics solely through her hard work.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu explains why her divorce with Naga Chaitanya left her with 'no expectations' from 2022