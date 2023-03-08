Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Aishwarya Lekshmi, 5 performances by actresses that deserve applause

Indian cinema has broadened its dynamics with different genres and plots. Now, the actress is just not mere candy, who comes on the screen to add glamour. Lately, many actresses have acted in a number of masterpieces that address women’s status in society and proved that THEY ARE The STAR OF A FILM.

It has always been a table that a female actor is just a love interest of a male actor in a movie. That definitely ain't wrong. But today, audiences want more than that and a few actresses like Samantha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and others understood the assignment and nailed it. They carried the movie with their performances and made everyone praise them. While Samantha performed action sequences like a boss in Yashoda, Aishwarya Lekshmi managed to stand out despite having Vishnu Vishal beside her Gatti Kusthi, which is huge. Today, on the occasion of Women's Day, as we celebrate women, Pinkvilla brings you the 5 best performances of South actresses who deserve special applause.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Yashoda

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda is special in many ways and definitely deserves to be first on the list. After two years, Samantha Ruth Prabhu came back to the big screens with a women-centric film and managed to impress the audiences. She not only carried the film and made it successful at the box office but also kept audiences hailing her performance as a surrogate. It is always a rule book of how a woman should be, and if it's a pregnant woman, we all know the list. But Samantha broke all myths and performed intense action sequences.

All alone, Samantha showed the emotions of the mother, fought with antagonists, gave a top-notch performance, and made it a blockbuster at the box office as well.

Aishwarya Lekshmi in Gatta Kusthi and Ammu

Aishwarya Lekshmi has become our favourite performer of the season. She was a total surprise and delight to watch in both movies, Gatta Kusthi and Ammu. What an amazing talent she is.

Aishwarya Lekshmi in Gatta Kusthi is a woman full of dreams but marriage has been a factor in her life because of her parents. Pretty much a story of most women. But the way she fights back to fulfill her dreams with a male chauvinist husband is whistle worthy.

Another applause-worthy performance by Aishwarya was in the OTT film Ammu, where she played the role of a wife who goes through domestic violence by her cop husband. There's a conversation between Ammu and her mother in the film, where she tells her that her husband slapped her and it shows the misogynist pattern set by society for a woman. The film also manages to show how women try to hide all the flaws in their husbands and only see the best but once she decides, it's enough, she is stronger than ever to fight.

Sai Pallavi in Gargi

Gargi is a special film as it is led by two women- acted by Sai Pallavi and produced by Aishwarya Lekshmi. Yet again, Sai Pallavi aces her performance as a school teacher, who fights for justice. The film is a story about a woman, whose life turns upside after her father has been arrested with five others for allegedly raping a child at the place where he works. The actress fighting for justice makes it one of the best movies to watch.



Darshana Rajendran in Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey

Yet another movie, touched on a sensitive topic like domestic violence with a twist of comedy. Darshana plays the role of a girl, who comes from an orthodox family, where the male decides everything, right from her father on how much she should study to her boyfriend on which display picture she has to put on Facebook. Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey is a story about a married woman, who fights back against her husband, who physically abuses her daily. However, the deal breaker of the film is how she managed to learn karate, shows brilliantly how women can do anything and anywhere. Darshana remains controlled and nuanced, carrying the film on her able shoulders. It's a bold, smashing performance that keeps you hooked.

Nithya Menen in Thiruchitrambalam

Nithya Menen here played the role of Dhanush's love interest in the film. But she also proved that an actor doesn't need much screen space or over-the-top character to catch the audience's attention despite having a star-studded cast like Dhanush, Raashii Khanna, Prakash Raj, and others. With no glam and larger-than-life scenes, she effortlessly conveys a world of conflict and resilience through her body language and eyes alone.

Off late, many stars managed to prove that a male lead is not exceptionally important and a female actor can also carry a movie and make a film successful. And if there's a big superstar in a film, actresses like Nithya Menen, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and others know how to shine and stand out with their performances.

Here's wishing all the strong ladies, a happy women's day!!

