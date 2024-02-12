Samantha Ruth Prabhu to get back to work after 7 months; announces new health podcast

In July 2023, Samantha Ruth Prabhu came out with a shocking announcement that she was planning to take a break from work, while at the peak of her career. She had revealed earlier that she was diagnosed with an auto-immune disease named myositis, and mentioned that she had to focus on her health.

Although she was a part of ad shoots and photoshoots, the actress refrained from being a part of any film during her hiatus. In the latest update, Samantha took to her social media, on Saturday, to announce that she is getting back to work soon. She also revealed that she tried something new, and is a part of a health podcast.

Samantha’s health podcast to come out this week

After a long hiatus of seven months to focus on her health, Samantha is all set to get back to work. The actress shared the news via an Instagram story, where she also announced an upcoming health podcast. She mentioned that it was something new, and something she was excited about, and that it would come out this week. Samantha said in the video:

“Hello! So, yes, I’m going back to work. Finally, But, apart from that - I know most of your questions are when are you going back to work, yes, I’m going back to work! But in the meantime, I was completely jobless. But, I also did something fun with a friend. It’s a health podcast. Yes, I know, quite unexpected, but it is something that I really really love, and something that I’m extremely passionate about. And, yup, it’s a health podcast and I’m very excited that it’s releasing next week. And I hope that some of you really find it useful, and I think I have enjoyed making this.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the workfront

Samantha was last seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the romantic comedy film Kushi, helmed by Shiva Nirvana. The film also featured Sharad Kelkar, Jayaram, Saranya Ponvannan and more in prominent roles, and garnered mixed reviews at the time of release.

Up next, the actress will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the American web-series, Citadel, helmed by Raj & Dk. This would mark the second collaboration between the actress and the directors after the second season of the hit show The Family Man, which featured Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. Apart from Samantha, Citadel also features Varun Dhawan in the lead. Recently, the actress revealed that the dubbing for the show had begun, and it is understood that the series will come out later this year.

