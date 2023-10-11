Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Niharika Konidela: 5 most shocking divorces from South Indian industry

One of the biggest 'characteristics', something that is a boon and a bane of being a celebrity is that most aspects of one’s life are available in the public domain. This means that you have thousands of people to celebrate all the festivities, while the same number of people get to know about the difficult times as well. Over time, there have been a lot of celebrity marriages in the South Indian film industry that have bitten the dust. Here’s a look at five celeb divorces that were a shock to fans and cine-goers all around:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya

Samantha and Chay were one of the most loved couples in the South Indian film industry. The duo met in 2010 and officially tied the knot in 2017. In 2021, four years after their wedding, the duo announced their separation via social media, requesting the fans to give them time and privacy to move on.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Dhanush

Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Dhanush tied the knot in 2004. The couple was considered to be a dynamic duo, both on the personal as well as professional front, which is why when the news of their divorce broke out in 2022, after 18 years of marriage, it took the cine-goers by storm. It was revealed that it was an amicable separation and that both of them had opted to co-parent their kids, Yatra and Linga.

Amala Paul and AL Vijay

Actress Amala Paul and filmmaker AL Vijay got married in 2014, and separated two years later in 2016. They officially got divorced in 2017. Amala then got into a relationship with the Mumbai-based singer Bhavninder Singh, but they parted ways after dating for a while. On the other hand, AL Vijay is now married to R. Aishwarya.

Prabhu Deva and Ramlath

Prabhu Deva got married to Ramlath in 1995 and got divorced in 2010. Ramlath was Muslim and turned to Hinduism to marry Prabhu Deva. She changed her name to Latha after marriage.

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda got married in 2020, at a destination wedding in Jaipur. The wedding was attended by the entire Konidela family. The couple officially got divorced in 2023, two years after their wedding. While the exact reason for their divorce is unknown, it is said that irrevocable differences could be one of the major reasons for their divorce.

ALSO READ: Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVE 'Chay' tattoo from her ribs?