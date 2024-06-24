Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rashmika Mandanna and Adivi Sesh, celebrities extend birthday wishes to Rahul Ravindran

Actor-director Rahul Ravindran, known for films like Chi La Sow and Hyderabad Love Story, celebrated his 43rd birthday on Sunday, June 23.

Film personalities across India are extending their warm wishes to commemorate the special occasion.

Film fraternity wishes Rahul Ravindran

The Manmadhudu 2 director, gets birthday wishes from his co-star from Moscowin Kavery, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actress took to Instagram to wish his best friend, penning, “I love you with all my heart @rahulr_23 … and wish for your success and happiness as much as I do for myself.

Samantha also complimented her co-star from U Turn for being an inspiring human being, “Your rare goodness has always inspired me to seek the same in myself.”

The Family Man actress further added, “Although I have strayed of course at times, you have consistently guided me back. Wishing the happiest of birthdays to the bestest friend one could have…” followed by a few love emoticons.

Ravindran reshared the story with a sweet gesture, saying, “Papa (face holding back tear emoticon) Full emo this is making me. Love you more with all my heart @samantharuthprabhuoffl (a few hugging faces and a love emoticon).”

Rashmika wishes Rahul Ravindran

Pan-India sensation Rashmika Mandanna extended her best wishes to her next Telugu flick The Girlfriend’s director mentioning, “Rahulaaaa… izzz yoooo burrrdaaaayyyyyy!!!! (a few love emoticons) How happy and proud I am…

The Pushpa star also added, “You deserve all the love and happiness, you deserve EVERYTHING you Sir have opened a door for me in my craft that I didn’t realise I had it in me.. (a sunflower emoticon)”

Mandanna complimented the Guntur Kaaram actor, writing, “this world is a better place to live in with you in it… THANK YOU (a couple of love emoticons).”

Rashmika wishes Rahul Ravindran

Rakul Preet Singh wishes Rahul Ravindran

The Indian 2 actress Rakul Preet Singh called Ravindran “Bade Bhaiya” and sent her warmest wishes, saying, “Happy Birthday Bade Bhaiya! Here’s to another year of good heath, more hits and amazing things on your big day!” with love emoticon.

Ravindran reshared the story of his “Behnadoll”, penning, “Thank you my dearest Behnadoll” with a few hugging faces and love emoticons.

Rakul Preet Singh wishes Rahul Ravindran

Adivi Sesh extends birthday wishes to Rahul Ravindran

Major, Goodachari fame pan-India star Adivi Sesh, currently busy filming his next, Dacoit: A Love Story, took to Instagram to wish the Chi La Sow director, penning, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY RA @RAHULR_23 LOVE YOU” followed by a smiling face with hearts emoji.

Adivi Sesh extends birthday wishes to Rahul Ravindran

Sundeep Kishan wishes Rahul Ravindran

Sundeep Kishan also conveyed a beautiful message to his upcoming film, The Girlfriend’s director, saying, “Happy birthday ra Gullu (love emoticon) Wishing you only the best thing always… (love emoticon) Keep inspiring by the beautiful human being you are @rahulr_23(hugging face emoticon)”

Sundeep Kishan wishes Rahul Ravindran

Ravindran’s work front

Ravindran is gearing up for his next directorial The Girlfriend, which stars Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty as the main leads. The film features Hesham Abdul Wahab as the music composer and cinematography by Krishnan Vasant. It is being produced by Vidya Koppineedi and Dheeraj Mogilineni.

