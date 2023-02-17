Samantha Ruth Prabhu to resume Vijay Deverakonda co-starrer Kushi shoot soon? Deets inside
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to resume the shoot of Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda after it got halted due to her myositis treatment.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to resume the shoot of her upcoming Telugu romantic film Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. The actress will reportedly be back on the sets in March. According to reports, the actress will join the sets of Kushi from the second week of March and shoot with Vijay.
According to reports, the new schedule will begin in Hyderabad and important scenes will be canned with the lead actors. After completing the first schedule of the film in Kashmir, the shoot came to a standstill as Samantha revealed she is suffering from a rare auto-immune disease called myositis. Although she was completing her other commitments like Yashoda promotions and Shaakuntalam dubbing, Kushi shoot got halted as she was undergoing treatment for her medical condition. However, now the actress is all set to be back and the chemistry with Vijay Deverakonda has become the talk of the town.
Last month, the actress took to Twitter and apologize to Vijay Deverakonda’s fans for Kushi's delay. Replying to a fan who asked her about the Kushi update, Samantha wrote, "#Kushi will resume very soon..my apologies to @TheDeverakonda fans @ShivaNirvana @MythriOfficial." Showing his support, Vijay Deverakonda replied to the actress’s tweet, “We all await your return in full health and your big smile.” with a heart emoji.
About Kushi
Meanwhile, the production work of Kushi is underway. The music composer, who already impressed audiences with the title song of Kushi, is busy working on the recordings of others songs. Soon an update is expected.
Kushi, directed by Shiva Nirvana marks the second film after Mahanati, where Samantha and Vijay are paired opposite each other. The movie also features Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Srikanth Iyengar in supporting roles
Last May, the makers shared the title poster and song with the BTS video from the Kashmir schedule and their chemistry hit the right chord among audiences. The film was initially announced to be released in December 2022, but got delayed. Now, the makers are yet to announce an official release date.
