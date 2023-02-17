Samantha Ruth Prabhu to resume Vijay Deverakonda co-starrer Kushi shoot soon? Deets inside

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to resume the shoot of her upcoming Telugu romantic film Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. The actress will reportedly be back on the sets in March. According to reports, the actress will join the sets of Kushi from the second week of March and shoot with Vijay.

According to reports, the new schedule will begin in Hyderabad and important scenes will be canned with the lead actors. After completing the first schedule of the film in Kashmir, the shoot came to a standstill as Samantha revealed she is suffering from a rare auto-immune disease called myositis. Although she was completing her other commitments like Yashoda promotions and Shaakuntalam dubbing, Kushi shoot got halted as she was undergoing treatment for her medical condition. However, now the actress is all set to be back and the chemistry with Vijay Deverakonda has become the talk of the town.