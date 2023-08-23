Samantha Ruth Prabhu to stay two months in the United States for myositis treatment?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed last year that she had been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis.

She is currently on a break from acting for six months to focus on her health. After a few days of holidaying and relaxing, the actress is now all set to receive treatment for her condition. As reported earlier, the Yashoda actress will be flying to the United States for the myositis treatment.

Samantha to take treatment for myositis in the US

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will reportedly be going to the United States for treatment of Myositis. The actress will stay two months in the US with her mom for the treatment of myositis. However, the actress or her team has not confirmed this news yet. For the unversed, the condition is basically an inflammation of the muscles. The actress has a difficult time when flashlights and camera clicks as the lighting is too heavy for her eyes. Samantha revealed that her eyes swell from pain and that she suffers from severe migraines.

For the treatment, it was rumored that the actress took 25 crores from a top Telugu superstar. However, the name of the star was revealed. These reports went viral two months ago. Later, the actress slammed the fake reports and said she didn't receive marbles for all the work she had done and could take care of herself. She also urged the media to be responsible with the information they are giving out about the treatment as myositis is a condition suffered by many.

Samantha takes a break from acting

The actress is currently in New York. She went there to attend 41st India Day Parade and represent the country for Independence Day celebrations. Now, the actress is enjoying a vacation for a few days and has been sharing glimpses on social media.

The beauty started sabbatical after wrapping up work commitments. The actress took divine blessings at Golden Temple Vellore, attended a mediation session at Isha Yoga Centre, and enjoyed a long vacation in Bali with her friend. Next up, she spent some time with her loved ones in Hyderabad and attended promotions of her upcoming Kushi. She made a presence at three promotional events of Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda in Hyderabad.

